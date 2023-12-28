Escanaba Public Library’s Ink Society

10 hours ago Selena Potila

Looking to improve your writing ability? The Escanaba Public Library hosts a local writers group to sharpen those skills.

The Ink Society is an informal group of local writers that collaborate at the library, located at 400 Ludington Street. Bring your current work, discuss ideas, and receive feedback every first Saturday of the month! The society is available for anyone ages 16 and up!

Share your creations and prepare to be inspired!

For more information call the library at 906-789-7323 or email jlynch@escanabalibrary.org.

