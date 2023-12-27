Hancock’s Barkell Elementary partners with “Got Sneakers”

Barkell Elementary, in Hancock, partnered with “Got Sneakers” to hold a fundraiser in September that collected old shoes and helped to support a 5th–grade class trip to Mackinaw Island.

Upon students returning to class next Wednesday, the school will collect shoes for a second round of fundraising to support the Mackinaw Island trip. Schools raise funds through “Got Sneakers” by collecting shoes, which the organization then pays the school for, based on the quality of shoes donated. Only athletic or tennis shoes are accepted. The fundraiser comes at a great time following the Christmas break, when some kids or adults in the region may have found a new pair of shoes under the Christmas tree and now are wondering what to do with their old pair. “Got Sneakers” will pay up to seven dollars for a high–quality pair of sneakers, or as little as twenty–five cents for others.