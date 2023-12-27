The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s New Year’s Elementary Ball

The Elementary Ball has been held at the Children’s Museum, at 123 W Baraga Ave, since 1999, which was the sesquicentennial year for Marquette. The committee for the celebration thought they would kick of the festivities with a dance. Jim Edwards, the General Programming and Education Director of the UPCM, created of the idea of the Elementary Ball, a New Year’s celebration for children and their caregivers.

Event Details:

The Elementary Ball will be held Sunday, December 31 from 5:30 to 7:30.

The entry fee is $5.00 per child and adults are free!

Party hats and refreshments will be provided.

A Dj will also be spinning some tunes for the little eager partygoers!

The ball drop begins at 7:30!