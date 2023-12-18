Highschool Bowling scores from Iron Mountain invite

1 hour ago Trevor Freeman
Iron Mt. Boys  34.5  –  5.5  Calumet Boys
Iron Mt. Girls  12  –  28  Calumet Girls
Westwood Boys  12  –  28  Ishpeming Boys
Westwood Girls  7  –  33  Ishpeming Girls
Gladstone Boys  22.5  –  17.5  Marquette Boys
Gladstone Girls  32  –  8  Marquette Girls
Menominee Girls  7  –  33  Escanaba Girls
Menominee Boys  10  –  30  Escanaba  Boys
Congratulations to the following student athletes for the high scoring games bowled this weekend: Blake Flaminio (Iron Mt. Boys)- 222 & 232 games, Xander Hoffman (Calumet Boys)- 200 game, Alex Vandenberg (Calumet Boys) – 201 Game, Roman Yuhas (Westwood Boys) – 254 Game, Killian Ryan (Ishpeming Boys) – 204 Game, Chase Hallman (Iron Mt. Boys) – 219 Game.
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

NMU Wildcats wrestling team dominates at home

3 hours ago Trevor Freeman

Reporter Trevor Freeman teases his hunt for an infamous Upper Peninsula Monster Buck.

3 days ago Trevor Freeman

Business incubators can help entrepreneurs in Michigan

3 days ago Selena Potila

The Lake Superior Community Partnership invites the public to their Breakfast and Business event

3 days ago Selena Potila

Mark your calendars for Bay College’s Rapid Enrollment Day

3 days ago Selena Potila

Bay college presents “The Celebration of Student Success” a juried art exhibition

4 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Highschool Bowling scores from Iron Mountain invite

1 hour ago Trevor Freeman

NMU Wildcats wrestling team dominates at home

3 hours ago Trevor Freeman

Sports highlights 12/15

3 days ago Selena Potila

Fatal fire in Houghton

3 days ago Selena Potila

Reporter Trevor Freeman teases his hunt for an infamous Upper Peninsula Monster Buck.

3 days ago Trevor Freeman