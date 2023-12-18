Highschool Bowling scores from Iron Mountain invite

Iron Mt. Boys 34.5 – 5.5 Calumet Boys

Iron Mt. Girls 12 – 28 Calumet Girls

Westwood Boys 12 – 28 Ishpeming Boys

Westwood Girls 7 – 33 Ishpeming Girls

Gladstone Boys 22.5 – 17.5 Marquette Boys Gladstone Girls 32 – 8 Marquette Girls Menominee Girls 7 – 33 Escanaba Girls Menominee Boys 10 – 30 Escanaba Boys

Congratulations to the following student athletes for the high scoring games bowled this weekend: Blake Flaminio (Iron Mt. Boys)- 222 & 232 games, Xander Hoffman (Calumet Boys)- 200 game, Alex Vandenberg (Calumet Boys) – 201 Game, Roman Yuhas (Westwood Boys) – 254 Game, Killian Ryan (Ishpeming Boys) – 204 Game, Chase Hallman (Iron Mt. Boys) – 219 Game.