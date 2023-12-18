Community Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula Weather Reporter Trevor Freeman Braving the Cold 12 hours ago Selena Potila Trevor Freeman reports down by the Ishpeming roundabout to experience the weather first hand. Tags: braving the cold, Ishpeming, ishpeming weather, snow, weather report Continue Reading Previous Highschool Bowling scores from Iron Mountain inviteNext The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library announces it’s Winter Reading Challenge More Stories Central UP Community Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula Interview with Jose Hurtado, a member of Foo Peruvian Heroes 11 hours ago Selena Potila Community Top Story Upper Peninsula The Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton is undergoing maintenance 11 hours ago Selena Potila Community Featured Top Story GS Engineering of Houghton is developing an unmanned vehicle 11 hours ago Selena Potila Community Featured Local News Marquette County Top Story Upper Peninsula The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library announces it’s Winter Reading Challenge 11 hours ago Selena Potila Top Story Highschool Bowling scores from Iron Mountain invite 18 hours ago Trevor Freeman Top Story NMU Wildcats wrestling team dominates at home 19 hours ago Trevor Freeman