NMU Wildcats wrestling team dominates at home

3 hours ago Trevor Freeman

This past Sunday, Algoma and Lakeland travelled to Marquette for the Wildcat duals but unfortunately got a rude awakening. 

The cats won the duals outscoring Algoma (29-5) and Lakeland (30-4). 

To start things off against Algoma, Northern was awarded 20 points due to four forfeits then the wrestling began with Zhivanna Magdaleno winning via tech fall (10-0 1:57) for the 123 class to put up four points for the Wildcats. Ruby Joseph took another five points home at the 170 class via fall.  

Against Lakeland, Northerns Sharon Leon, at the 136-class earned five points via fall (3:31), also having forfeited five classes giving NMU 25 points.

 

 

Tags: , , , ,

