It’s been more than a century since the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library was first donated to the town by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Despite the passing of so much time, and the many changes the world has experienced, the library continues to stand strong at its North Main Street location and in the 1980s was even listed as a Michigan Historic Site.

Reporter Jessica Potila met with Ishpeming Mayor Jason Chapman and the friendly library staff to learn more about this community staple that is not only surviving but thriving in a digital age.

Potila had fond memories of visiting the Ishpeming library as a young child. She recalled the excitement she felt knowing she could choose to read anything she wanted from the many shelves of fun and colorful books the library had to offer.

The first book she checked out was “Happiness Is a Warm Puppy,” by Charles M. Schultz. She read it over and over again and it did indeed make her feel happy.

Since that time of course, there have been many changes in the world, notably the rise of technology which has drawn many people away from traditional books. Still, the Ishpeming library has managed to increase in popularity each year.

Children’s librarian Heather Lander said the most popular program among youngsters is Preschool Story Time which takes place each Tuesday morning.

Mayor Chapman attributes much of the library’s success to the dedicated staff members who oversee day to day operations and ensure the library is a warm and welcoming place for all who visit there.

The library not only serves Ishpeming residents, but is also supported by Ely, Tilden, Champion and Humboldt townships.

For more information on the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library visit: Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library – Downtown Ishpeming, Michigan (ishpeminglibrary.info)