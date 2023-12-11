Copper Shores Meals on Wheels Holiday Cookie Sale is Extended

4 hours ago Selena Potila
Cookie orders for delivery must be made by 11:59 P.M. December 11, and orders for pickup must be made by 11:59 P.M. on December 17th.
Deliveries are free for all orders being delivered within five miles of the Meals on Wheels kitchen in Hancock and will be made during the afternoon on December 17th. Orders for those who receive daily meal delivery will receive their cookie box with their delivery.
Orders can be picked up at the Meals on Wheels kitchen, at 821 Water Street, between 2:00 and 6:00 P.M. on December 13 or between 1:00 and 4:00 P.M. December 18th or 19th.
The boxes this year will include at least 20 holiday favorites including sweet treats from local bakeries, and special selections from the Meals on Wheels kitchen.
Proceeds will help Meals on Wheels continue to deliver more than 90,000 meals each year throughout Houghton and Keweenaw counties.
To get your order in visit: coppershores.org/mealsonwheels or call 906-483-1155
