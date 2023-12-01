Trail #3 in Dollar Bay Reopens, Concluding Work on the $11 Million Project

After five years full of hard work, tremendous collaboration, and an entire community hurting, Trail Three from Dollar Bay to Lake Linden officially reopens. Yesterday the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club, Keweenaw ATV Club, Michigan DNR, and numerous stakeholders met to commemorate the difficult work it took to repair the trail section following the devastation caused by the Father’s Day flood. There were over 170 remediation sites along the 8-mile trail section.

“So when this incident first happened it was really difficult to figure out, who owned what. There is just a tirade of old railroad grades on that hillside. And it took a ton of work and a ton of research to figure all of that out. So if you see Pat here today, thank him for that.” – Ron Yesney, Upper Peninsula Trails Specialist, Michigan Department of Natural Resources

DNR officer Pat Olson was one of many department employees in charge of research, design, or the logistics involved in such a large project. DNR Upper Peninsula Trails specialist Ron Yesney shared that the department was committed to reopening Trail Three. he additionally thanked State Representative Greg Markkanen for his role in fighting for trail and recreation funding in the state budget and ARPA funds.

“I want to commend the DNR for their commitment to this project. We finally got it done. Every who’s here today knows it’s an emotional moment. A group I want to mention is the construction crews that did this work, but it’s incredible. And I encourage everyone to get out, and take a look at the phenomenal work that they did.” – Greg Markkanen, 110th District Representative, Michigan House of Representative

Representative Markkanen expressed the project’s importance referring to the trail’s economic impact on small businesses in Dollar Bay, Hubbell, and Lake Linden. As well as Trail Three’s connection to Trail 122 north to Gay. He expressed pride in the work by contractors, the clubs, and DNR for their collaboration on the 11 million dollar project.



“We’re looking forward to being able to get the groomers out here. I was hoping maybe tomorrow, but I don’t think Mother Nature will support that quite yet. So stay tuned for an opening date!” – Ryan LaPorte, President, Keweenaw Snowmobile Club

The Michigan DNR works with trail clubs around the state to coordinate the logistics of projects such as the Trail Three project. Keweenaw ATV Club and Keweenaw Snowmobile Club work during the year to maintain trails and promote motorized trail recreation. Trail three represents an important economic section of the Keweenaw peninsula’s trail system connecting Hancock to Calumet through Dollar Bay and Lake Linden. As well as where riders can also reach sections of trail traveling north to Gay on trail 122. The Keweenaw snowmobile club will have dibs on the first trail ride with the season closing in on the Copper Country. Keep track of the snowmobile club’s updates for information on when the season will open officially.

