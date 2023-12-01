Holiday Hoopla Auction Opens to Support Educational Scholarships in the Copper Country

With the calendar turning over to December, the copper country will begin to get ready for the winter holiday season. In a wintery region, Christmas and the holiday season have become a special time of year for residents. Especially as people get out into the area for fun community events centered around the holiday and celebrating the region. Including the upcoming Holiday Hoopla put on by the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce. KEDA Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe says that the local businesses are the ones that holiday hoopla such a fun time by offering silent auction items that go to support educational scholarships in the region.

“It’s a great way to celebrate the holidays. And a chance for people to get together, network, and catch up. Having the auction, people are in the process of getting Christmas presents. And so this auction lends itself to folks that looking for great gifts. I think this year we have a really good selection. I think we have over 60 items this year, from at least 30 businesses, and our career and technical education program at the Copper Country ISD, as well as five of our area high schools.” Jeff Ratcliffe, Executive Director, Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance

Holiday Hoopla’s auction officially opens online today. Tickets for joining the holiday fun at the holiday hoopla are 30 dollars. The event will include the final bids on auction items, hor deauves, and live music. The event will take place on December 7th at the bonfire in Houghton. Doors will open at 6 pm, and the event will run until 9 pm. Find more information about Holiday Hoopla with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, KEDA, Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation here.

Check out the online auction here. Purchase Holiday Hoopla tickets here.