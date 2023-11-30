Come on down to the Serenity Barn for a Holiday Celebration

19 hours ago Selena Potila

December 2nd from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. come on out and meet Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus at the good ol’ fashioned Serenity Barn located at 512 State Highway M73 in Iron River! The Claus’s will be ready to listen to your children’s holiday wishes! Other special guests include Bumble the abominable snowman, Buttons the Clown, and the Grinch who’s heart will surely grow three sizes during the Christmas themed festivities! There will be hot cocoa, and delicious food from Dublin’s food truck, and so much more!

For more information about the Serenity Barn visit: Serenity Barn Website

 

