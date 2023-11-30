Slide into the snow filled season at Crystal Mountain

Come on down to Thompsonville for some fun on the slopes! The lifts start spinning tomorrow at noon with the first chair celebration happening on the Crystal Clipper high-speed chairlift. The first four people in line will have the chance to pose with the iconic Crystal First banner.

Karyn Thorr, Chief Operating Officer at the mountain said quote “This is a day skiers and riders have been looking forward to since April. Mother Nature came through with some several fresh inches of snow the past week, but we wouldn’t be heading into opening day weekend if it wasn’t for our hardworking and talented snow team.” end quote.

Slope hours are Friday, 12:00 P.M. to 4:30 P.M., Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

The slopes are scheduled to close for additional snowmaking beginning Monday, December 4th and are scheduled to reopen for the season Friday, December 8.

For more information Crystal Mountain’s latest slope and trail conditions visit: CrystalMountain.com