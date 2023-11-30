We all know how cold U.P. winters are, and for how very long they seem to last. This is a wonderful thing for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy endless opportunities to enjoy the snow, from tobogganing to ice skating, skiing and snowmobiling. But, for many Upper Peninsula residents, the drop in temperatures can make being outside unpleasant and even dangerous, because they cannot afford to buy winter coats and other outdoor clothing.

In order to help, Bay College and LSSU Regional Chapter of Business Professionals of America are sponsoring their annual “Warm Coats for Warm Hearts” campaign to collect coats for those in need in Delta County.

For two weeks, beginning Monday, December 4, and until Monday, December 18, collection boxes will be set up throughout Delta County where people can donate new or gently used winter gear such as coats, scarves, gloves, hats and snowpants. Items of all sizes are welcome, from infant to adult.

The collection boxes will be at Elmer’s County Market, Pat’s Foods IGA in Gladstone, Integra First Federal Credit Union in Powers, Mobil in Gladstone, and on the Bay College Escanaba Campus in the HUB.

The donated winter clothing will be distributed to the Tri-County Safe Harbor, Salvation Army, and low-income families at Sand Hill Townhouses.