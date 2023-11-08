Local bank urges the community to spread holiday cheer by donating toys

4 hours ago Selena Potila

With the holiday season quickly approaching, range bank aims to make a positive impact on local youth. providing toys can spread happiness and lasting memories to families in the community.

To participate in the toy drive, new unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Range Bank location.

The toy drive will run from November 6th to December 20th. Donated toys should be suitable for children of all ages from infants to early teens.

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used by Toys for Tots to purchase charitable items. Those interested in making a monetary contribution can donate directly at any Range Bank location or visit:

