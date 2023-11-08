Catherine Bonifas Civic Center awarded grant money for “After School Program”

The Civic Center, located at 225 North 21st Street, hosts this program which provides a safe environment for children to eat and play in their game room. Hygiene Items and school supplies are also provided. Youth, from 4th through 12th grades, can come after school at no cost from Monday though Friday, from 2:30 to 6:30 and Saturday from 12:00 to 6:30.

The Community Foundation, for Delta County, and it’s Youth Advisory Committee have donated funds to the program. The City of Escanaba Recreation Department, along with the Civic Center accepted the grant award.

Recreation Director Kim Peterson stated “The After School Program has had challenges in the past with covid and now with the increased cost of items such as food, hygiene products and school supplies. We are Grateful for the support of the community and the businesses that provide the items and funding for the program so we can continue this great program to the youth in the community.”

To learn more about the Catherine Bonifas Civic Center’s programs visit:

Recreation | Escanaba Michigan