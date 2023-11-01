The Nature Conservancy Opens Public Access to the Clark Mine Trail

The Nature Conservancy in Michigan will open road access to the Clark Mine trail to all vehicles starting today. Yesterday TNC announced the group plans to open the Clark mine trial and other seasonal trails to allow access for the upcoming deer rifle season, and the snowmobile community. All trail gates for the Clark mine trail will remain open throughout the deer hunting and snowmobile seasons. Earlier in the year the group closed access to the trail for full-size vehicles to increase user safety and control traffic volumes in the area. TNC recognizes the public’s historic access to the trail, and use by area hunters during rifle season. As well as the community’s desire to continue full public access to the Keweenaw Heartlands. The Nature Conservancy does ask that users of the Clark mine trail please keep to the Leave No Trace principles, which includes packing out what you bring into the woods with you. Overnight camping and fires are prohibited in the Keweenaw Heartlands. Hunters are also reminded to not build any permanent or semi-permanent structures on heartlands project lands.

