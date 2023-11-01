Dan Helmer Appointed to the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office

Houghton County has a new prosecutor of the court. 12th Circuit Court Judge Brittany Bulleit has appointed Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer to the role of the prosecutor in Houghton County. Helmer has been an assistant prosecutor in Kent County since graduating from the Thomas M Cooley Law School in 2011. He additionally earned his undergraduate degree from the James Madison College at Michigan State University. Helmer grew up in the Upper Peninsula, hailing from Marquette. He graduated from Marquette Senior High School in 2000. He says he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the communities of Houghton County and is excited to return home. Further stating that his priority will be to hire additional staff for the prosecutor’s office. Helmer will officially take his post with the county on December 4th. He will fill the position until the next election in November 2024. The state attorney general’s office will continue to prosecute cases in the interim.

