Jutila Center and Old Main Will Go to Auction in December

Two Finlandia University properties that have been abandoned will enter into an auction with Keen Summit Capital Partners. Finlandia University State Receiver O’Keefe LLC has retained Keen Summit LLC to act as a real estate advisor in the sale of the Jutila Center and Old Main. An auction for the two buildings has been scheduled for December 7th. O’Keefe will solicit bids for each property until November 30th. The Jutila Center located at 200 Michigan Street, was built in 1951. The 140,000-plus square foot 9-story building had roof renovations in 2005 and mechanical renovations in 2009. Old Main features three stories, was built in 1901, and had roof renovations in 2017. Find more information about the Keen Summit auction for the Jutila Center and Old Main here.

Continue Reading