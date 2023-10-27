25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Tomorrow

6 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Tomorrow the Drug Enforcement Agency’s 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will help remove potentially harmful prescription medications from homes. The voluntary prescription take-back program seeks to help Americans across the country find a place for old un-used medications, that if abused could cause harm to a person or child. The anonymous disposal of unneeded medications can be dropped off at many local law enforcement departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 110000 Americans died as a result of a drug poisoning or overdose in 2022. Find more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and locations in the area to drop off un-uneeded medications below.

Find various locations to drop off un-needed medications here.

