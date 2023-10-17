This U.P. staple is going on its 14th year of scaring the locals and keeping the spooky spirits high.

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride will be open this Thursday, October 19th through October 21st, 2023, so buy your tickets now at: Halloween Party (marquetteshauntedhayride.com)

The organizations and nonprofits that are working hard to put this event together, and many consist of local children whose passion is Halloween and volunteering. Over the years, the event has grown where many businesses are donating time, items, and equipment to make the weekend extra special. John Deere donates tractors to haul people around the Hayride and they are top of the line with all the modern benefits. Every aspect of the event is dependent on volunteers, from the gate keepers, security, the actors, and even the garbage collectors. Without the community support and involvement, the event wouldn’t be what it is today.

Andi Goriesky, the Creator and President of Marquette’s Haunted Hayride stated that she is truly passionate about Halloween and this event funnels her Spooky Time Obsession into something positive. Her husband was a huge supporter and helped make their dream of a local Halloween Attraction, come true. She also said that it was too often when she would have to drive to Green Bay, WI or another far away location to enjoy the holiday spirit, so she decided let’s use the wonderful Marquette County Fair Grounds as the base of operation. Its only grown since then and become more popular.

For everyone’s safety and happiness, only children 6 years and older are permitted to go on the Haunted Hayride.

Watch the Interview here: Inside Marquette’s Haunted Hayride – YouTube