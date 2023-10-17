The Munising Falls Trail will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, October 17th through Thursday, October 19th.

Crews will be using heavy equipment to collect data on the state of the trail that will assist engineers on maintenance of the area.

This temporary closure will prevent visitors from hiking through the work zone

The bathrooms, parking lot, and day–use picnic area will remain open for visitors and backpackers.

During this closure, visitors will not be able to view or access the waterfall.

For more information about the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Visit Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Trail Closure for Pictured Rocks Waterfall