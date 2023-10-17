Traffic and safety concerns may lead to a major snowmobile trail to be re-routed. According to Ron Yesney, U.P. Trails Coordinator for the DNR, the use of snowmobile trail #2, comes with difficulties, including traffic management, snow placement, and close proximity to houses and water structure. The trail has been in place for decades, connects the community and brings people to local businesses.

Re-routing the two-mile section poses a challenge. Up until last year the route traveled through privately owned land with permission from the owners. Current owners no longer wish to have the route run though their property which meant re-routing the trail through Wakefield.

