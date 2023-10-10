Gearing up for the Halloweenie Run

The Halloweenie Run will take place this Saturday. October 14th, 2023. Starting at 4:00pm, and right after the Halloween Dog Parade, the corner of Sheldon Ave and Isle Royale St will be flooded with people to support the pooches racing in the event. Whether you come as a competitor or spectator, this is sure to be an action-packed day in the Keweenaw.

Basil(in the picture), is a 9-year-old basset hound looking to take home a potential title this weekend. Whether it’s for “Best dressed” or fastest in his heat, it doesn’t matter to him. His mom, Amanda Makela stated this in anticipation for his race, “Basil is a nearly 9-year-old Basset Hound hailing from Dollar Bay, MI. Don’t let his silver brows fool you – this hound is 60 pounds of hell on wheels… or at least slightly willing on stumpy trunks. He’s ready to tear up the racecourse and show these longer-limbed canines that they cannot compete with a certified Meat Torpedo angling to get attention from someone else’s owner. Good luck, Godspeed, and watch out for the slobber!”

All registration fees for the dog racers will 100% go back to the Copper Country Humane Society, so register today! View more and register here: Upper Peninsula Halloweenie Race | Visit Keweenaw

Come celebrate the Treat Street event in Houghton and stay for the Halloweenie Race.