The Escanaba Planning Commission is drafting a zoning ordinance to allow chickens and ducks in the town. Ordinance guidelines require the poultry owners to obtain a zoning permit and animals must be kept in a safe enclosure. Also, a renewable annual license must be obtained from the clerk’s office.

Chicken and duck owners must not cause any public nuisances or zoning violations. If they do, the license cannot be renewed, and the animals will be taken away.

The popular domestic duck species, muscovies, are not allowed as they are an invasive species.

Some people might use this permit to obtain chickens and ducks as pets, and others as an egg source for their families. Keep in mind that egg sales and the commercial slaughter of home flock birds will not be legalized.

Escanaba Drafts City Ordinance for Chickens and Ducks – YouTube