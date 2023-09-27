Bay College Receives Success Grant

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO) Office of Sixty by 30 awarded Bay College $92,840 dollars. This is to fund a project that focuses on leveraging technology to address unmet tutoring needs of their adult students. This would include the offer of 24-hour access to a tutor, especially for the adults who have demanding lives outside of college.

Susan Corbin, LEO Director stated, “By increasing our state’s college completion rates, we are setting Michigan up to be a frontrunner in a globally competitive economy. The Student Success Grants will support community and tribal colleges across the state in doing what they do best – help more people get the skills and credentials they need to succeed in high-demand, high-skill jobs.”

The student and immigrant success grants total $1.5 million dollars to support 12 Michigan Community and Tribal Colleges. Their innovative efforts are to increase the college completion rate for adult learners.

Michigan’s Office of Sixty by 30 administers the Michigan Reconnect program, which aims to give free education to adults without any college education by the year 2030. This goal was initially for Michiganders 25 years or older, but a change will be happening to extend the offer to residents that are 21 and older.

