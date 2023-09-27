Rock Band “STYX” to Perform at the Island Resort and Casino

The legendary rock band, “STYX” will be coming to the upper peninsula next year with tickets going on sale tomorrow.

April 5th and 6th, 2024 are going to be dates to remember for all the fans, because STYX will be performing at the Island Resort and Casino. The Island Showroom is projected to be packed with tickets selling out.

Thursday, September 28th, 2023, at 10am ET, the tickets will be available for purchase via phone or website.

Go to STYX – Island Resort & Casino (islandresortandcasino.com) or call 877-ISL-SHOW

Watch here:

STYX to Perform at the Island Resort and Casino – YouTube