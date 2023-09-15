True Crime Fans get a Spooky Offer

1 hour ago Alexis Baumann

human fingerprints, personality identification concept, fat sweat traces from the crime scene, dna determination, police investigation

Magellan TV is offering one lucky true crime fan the chance of a lifetime! 

Enter your application by September 15th, 2023, at 10:00p.m. Eastern time for the chance to binge watch 24 hours of true crime and be paid for it! $2,400 is the grand total making the job pay at $100/an hour. 

Any applicants interested can apply online at this link: 4th Annual True Crime Watch Dream Job | MagellanTV

The first 100 people to be runner ups will be gifted a 3-month subscription of Magellan TV, Good Luck to All.

 

Watch here:

