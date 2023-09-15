Finlandia Gallery presents “Heading West, Coming Back” exhibit.

2 hours ago Brendan Lane

The Finlandia gallery will be presenting Finnish artist, Marjo Levlin’s

“Heading West, Coming Back”

From September 21st – January 31st, 2024.

An art exhibit that tells the story of late 19th century migration from Finland to the United States. Between 1821 and 1929, around 350,000 people emigrated from Finland to the US.  Many immigrant Finns arrived in the United States at a time when the best lands had already been settled, and often ended up working in regions where work was hard, and life was difficult.

Marjo said, “The exhibit is about dreams of a better life somewhere else, about memory and how very soon the history of ordinary people passes into oblivion”.

A reception for Marjo will take place at the gallery, Thursday, September 21st, from 7 – 8:30 pm.

FINLANDIA GALLERY PRESENTS “HEADING WEST, COMING BACK” EXHIBIT – YouTube

 

 

