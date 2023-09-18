Top Story President Biden’s UAW Remarks 23 hours ago Brendan Lane President Biden talks about the UAW strike. Watch here: PRESIDENT BIDEN’S UAW REMARKS – YouTube Continue Reading Previous True Crime Fans get a Spooky OfferNext Mackinac Island Lands Spot #3 on USA Today Poll More Stories Community Events Top Story UP Spotlight Upper Peninsula Hayes Corn Maze opens for 2023 Season 7 mins ago Alexis Baumann Accident / Injury Crime Football Investigative Stories Top Story Former NFL Athlete Missing, Mother Found Dead 22 hours ago Gabriel Pickup Featured Lifestyle Mackinac County Polls Top Story Upper Peninsula Mackinac Island Lands Spot #3 on USA Today Poll 23 hours ago Alexis Baumann Polls Top Story True Crime Fans get a Spooky Offer 4 days ago Alexis Baumann Arts & Culture Top Story Finlandia Gallery presents “Heading West, Coming Back” exhibit. 4 days ago Brendan Lane Top Story Visit Keweenaw Makes Plans to Break a World Record for Plaidurday 4 days ago Thomas Fournier