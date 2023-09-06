Michigan State Police Looking for Suspect

At around 3:30am this morning, there were a number of Michigan State Police vehicles damaged by being lit on fire and had rifle rounds shot into them.

The Sault Ste. Marie Post of the Michigan State Police is asking for help to identify the individual who commit this crime. He is described as a white male wearing camouflage and was last seen driving a Honda CRV.

Anyone with tips or knowledge should contact the Michigan State Police – Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217

Watch the full segment here:

SUSPECT STILL WANTED FROM MSP – SAULT STE. MARIE POST – YouTube