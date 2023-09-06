LOCAL AUTHORS INVITED TO ESCANABA PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR AUTHOR FAIR

19 hours ago Jacob Darner

HAVE YOU GOT A ROUGH DRAFT, NOVEL, OR BOOK ON THE SHELVES OR IN THE WORKS – If so Escanaba Public Library is inviting you to participate in their local authors fair on Saturday October 14th, from 1PM to 2:45.

The purpose of the fair is to give local authors a platform to promote, sell, and sign their work, as well as a community space to come together with other authors and the public. If you are interested in participating, visit the library online or in person to get a copy of the authors and application guidelines.

The deadline to sign on is Saturday September 30th and spaces are running out.

To find out more, or sign up to participate head over to the library’s website at https://www.escanabalibrary.org , check out their social medias, or call at (906)789-7323

