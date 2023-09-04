ATTORNEY GENERAL URGING LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN WALGREENS OPIOID SETTLEMENT

TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR LOCAL MUNICIPALITIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE WALGREENS NATIONAL OPIOID SETTLEMENT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding local governments – big and small – to participate in the settlement.

By participating, these municipalities can receive direct payments under this settlement program, which will bring more than $300 million across Michigan over the next 2 decades. This Walgreens settlement allows for 278 governments and municipalities – called subdivisions- to participate, and the Attorney Generals Department has a full list of eligible subdivisions on its website: https://www.michigan.gov/ag/initiatives/opioids/settlements-eligible-subdivisions-list .

Attorney General Nessel said quote “The funds from this settlement cannot ease the pain of those who have lost loved ones, but the money can bring much needed remediation dollars to the many Michigan communities ravaged by the opioid epidemic. I again encourage every eligible municipality to register before the deadline to get these hard-fought funds directly into their communities where they can reach the people most in need of help.”

The deadline for these eligible governments to participate and sign on is September 6th, 2023 which is the Wednesday after Labor Day. These subdivisions that haven’t submitted any forms should email the department for additional instructions at AG-opioidlitigation@michigan.gov