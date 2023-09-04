This annual fundraiser is held by UPAWS and will be held Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee, MI.

There is currently a Rescue Raffle going on with a drawing to occur during the Strutt Your Mutt event, and you don’t have to be present to win. Tickets are $5 dollars each and give you the chance at a prize of either $50, $100, $500, or $1,000 dollars. Tickets can be bought online as well.

There will also be a costume contest, so bring your pup in costume! If your dog has a talent, enter the tricks competition and bring the action! Not to mention all the great vendors who will be there. The whole family is welcome to join, especially your furry best friend. The early bird special pricing is happening now, so buy your way into this fun packed event!

UPAWS states quote, “We advocate only for the animals in our care to help them find their forever home with you.”

UPAWS does not receive operating funds from any governmental agency. They rely on donations from their neighbors and friends to make their efforts possible. For more information, or to get the raffle tickets yourself go to: Home – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)