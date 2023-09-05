NFL Season Opener Preview: Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The NFL is back! This Thursday, the Detroit Lions will commence the 2023-2024 NFL Season in Missouri against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Before the game begins, the Chiefs will have a ceremony to congratulate and commemorate the defending champions. Players and staff will be glorified, fans will overload on nostalgia, and then the game is on. Here are three key stories to look out for heading into Week 1.

Key Story #1: Can Detroit Keep it Close?

The Kansas City Chiefs are around -260 favorites on most sportsbooks to beat the Detroit Lions. The majority of individuals think that this isn’t strong enough, and are hopping on those odds. Their spread against Detroit is around -6. With nobody giving the Lions a chance, can Dan Campbell’s crew surprise the NFL world?

Key Story #2: Who is the KC Chiefs’ WR1?

The Chiefs lost JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason to the New England Patriots, and Mecole Hardman to the New York Jets. With Travis Kelce as the clear focal point offensively, who else can step up for this Kansas City Squad?

Wide receiver KaDarius Toney undoubtedly has the most upside, but his injury history and locker room disputes, to put it kindly, have led to many critics counting him out. His talent is unquestionable, but his injury status is almost always questionable. Coming into Week 1, Toney’s status was up in the air. Head coach Andy Reid did say he is good to go, despite dealing with a knee injury at the start of training camp. Can the talented wideout become reliable?

The most trustworthy wide receiver option the Chiefs have is Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who has been in the league since 2018. He has played for Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, which should translate to success for the deep-threat wideout. But is MVS, who is coming off a pedestrian 42 catches and two touchdowns capable of the WR1 task?

The most recent Kansas City prospect in the receiving department is Skyy Moore. Moore was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and “Moore” is expected out of him. He had a disappointingly low level of importance to the Chiefs’ offense last season. The now-sophomore wide receiver finished last year with just 22 receptions for 250 yards, which included three starts. He was taken in the second round in hopes of becoming WR1, eventually, or at the very least the team’s second wideout.

Key Story #3: Is Dan the Man?

Many people believe that third year Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell is the guy to lead the Lions to playoff success down the road. But can he be the guy this season? The Detroit Lions look ready to compete after the NFC North lost their LeBron James-caliber talent.

Campbell lit the fuse under last year’s Detroit roster to finish the season 9-8, winning five of their last six games. This season, with a roster that is poised to push for the playoffs, can Dan Campbell‘s game plan and motivational dialogue push them over their NFC competition?

Game Time

Football is back. Set your alarms, grab your popcorn, drink responsibly, and enjoy the game.