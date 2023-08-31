“Labor of Love” Event at UPAWS

Do you love dogs? Do you want to save a pup life and adopt an available dog from UPAWS? Your chance to rescue a dog at UPAWS for no adoption fee is now.

August 31st, 2023, through September 3rd, 2023, you can adopt a dog from UPAWS with the adoption fee waived. The adoption will include: an up-to-date microchip and vaccinations. The animal will also be spayed or neutered.

This is for ALL dogs at UPAWS, view available dogs at the UPAWS Website: Home – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org) and make your appointment to meet the dog of your choosing at the website of: Book an Appointment with UPAWS (Personal Meetings and Services/Pet Services) | Picktime

This deal doesn’t last forever so come down today to meet your next best friend!!

Watch the segment here to see some of the dogs available at UPAWS now:

THE “LABOR OF LOVE” UPAWS EVENT – YouTube