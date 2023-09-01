Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Voted #1

2 days ago Alexis Baumann

The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park was voted Number 1 by Michiganders on the poll given by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com

The question was indeed, where is the top place in the state to hold the family Labor Day bar-b-que?

With over 3,000 families surveyed, the results flooded in to name the Ontonagon based Park the top spot. It’s no question as to why, given the beauty and multiple activities available within the park. Sites like, Lake on the Clouds and Presque Isle River are not to be matched this Holiday weekend.

Coming into a close second is, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park. Nothing like the Dune Climb, are you up for that challenge? And in third place was Holland State Park, in Holland Michigan. Very beautiful and so much to do!

There were top spots chosen for each state throughout the U.S.A. to view the other states’ results, go to:

Sizzling Destinations: The Top Spots for Labor Day BBQs (familydestinationsguide.com)

Watch the full segment here:

LABOR DAY BBQ PICNIC POLL – YouTube

