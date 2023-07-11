Unravel the Mystery of the Bon Voyage with the Keweenaw County Historical Society

A sunken ship, a fire, and widely different accounts from those aboard the bon voyage have led to years of mystery and theories of how the packet steamer’s fire started. Tomorrow evening the Keweenaw county historical society has invited Michigan Tech Professor Emeritus of Mathematics, Steve Roblee, to dive into the witness testimonies, and survivor accounts of the bon voyage. The ship was a packet steamer that caught fire in 1901, on it’s way from Ontonagon to the Keweenaw Ports.

“It caught fire on May 10th, 1901. With a loss of four lives in Redridge. But I have analyzed the situation, and I’m gonna explain how things kind of went. And what I think happened. But the truth is we’ll probably never know exactly for sure. Cause it was so long ago. And what had happened, from my understand as a Coast guard captain, and how things are supposed to go. What did happen what didn’t work, and it’s kind of a long story that we’ll here about on Wednesday night.” – Steve Roblee, Professor Emeritus of Mathmatics, Michigan Tech Univeristy

Keweenaw County Historical Society’s the Bon Voyage packet steamer presentation is a part of the group’s summer history series. The event tomorrow night will begin at 7 pm, at the eagle harbor community center. Go online to keweenawhistory.org to find more information about tomorrow’s talk, and the historical society’s other interesting presentations taking place this summer.