Key Ingredients Fuels Canal Run Racers

On your marks, get set, go. Racers are preparing for another race along the portage canal, with Canal Run taking place at the end of the week. The event is closely tied to another community event, that occurs the night before the race, Key Ingredients in Hancock.

Runners for Canal Run will do different things to prepare for the big race. Some, like those running in the Half Marathon, have likely been training for many weeks already. Other races, such as the 2 mile walk, don’t require as much work ahead of the starting gun. But one thing many runners can get behind is a big meal the night before a race.

“You know, those carbs are converted into energy, and they help to fuel the racer as they’re running those long distances. So it really does tie perfectly to the event. And it’s an opportunity to also really see downtown Hancock. A lot of times when we’re driving through or we’re from out of the area, we don’t really get to see all of the great things offered in Hancock. And Key Ingredients will really allow us to do that.” – Angela Luskin, Community Health Coordinator, UPHS – Portage

Key ingredients brings together local musicians and chefs, to share their art with the community. Some of the local restaurants will offer free samples of dishes on their menus.

“We have key Ingredients going from end to end on Quincy Street. So from La Cantina on the 100 block, all the way down to Gino’s. We’ve got restaurants spread all the way through downtown. Including The Forge is coming down with their food truck. Keweenaw Co-Op is going to have, I believe, some ice cream down by their new location. We’ve got Sunflower Books and Coffee, and she’s going to have some scones. Gino’s is going to have some meatballs, and they will actually be serving their free samples in the middle of town, by Superior National Bank.” – Todd Gast, DDA Coordinator, City of Hancock

Traffic will be rerouted down Hancock Street for two way traffic Friday evening and Saturday morning for both events. Additionally Canal Run asks travelers to avoid m-203 Saturday morning if possible.

“We do have a temporary traffic control order. So on M-203, from 7am to 11am on Saturday the speed limit will drop down to 25 miles per hour. And we really want to encourage the community if they are not a part of the Canal Run, if there’s any way to limit their traffic on the roadway during that course time, it would be greatly appreciated for the safety of our runners.” – Angela Luskin, Community Health Coordinator, UPHS – Portage

Canal run averages over 750 racers each year. For those interested in late registration, online sign up for the race will close Thursday night. There is also an opportunity to sign up for Canal Run Friday evening during key ingredients at the Canal Run bib pick up table on the Quincy green. Go to abc 10 up to find more information on Canal run and key ingredients this weekend.

