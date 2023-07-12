Celebrating 150 Incredible Years in the Copper Country

Celebrating over 100 years anywhere is a major achievement. But celebrating 1500 years tastes so much sweeter. Incredible Bank, located in the Keweenaw Peninsula, plans to celebrate their long history in the copper country over the past 150 years.

Established in 1873 as the Merchants and Miners Bank in Calumet, Incredible Bank, will celebrate its 150 year anniversary. Over the years, Incredible Bank has existed under a couple of different names. But their employee joy and pride in their community has never wavered.

“we’ve expanded through different mergers, and acquisitions. And then eventually we became first of American Copper Country. And then in 2004 we were purchased by River Valley Bank. We’ve had the opportunity to go through the history, we’ve been communicating with the National Park Service, as well as Betty Anderson. Our previous bank president. It’s been exciting around here. And it’s an exciting milestone to accomplish. And we are really looking forward to celebrating with the community.” – Jamie Thyrion, Market Manager, Incredible Bank

Throughout the year, Incredible bank does their best to give back to the local area. Helping sponsor various community events and projects through the Incredible Bank Foundation. And even a copper dog or two.

“So every year we are very involved with the Copper Dog. We’ve been Lily Dog’s sponsor for 14 years. And that’s always a really exciting event for our community. The Incredible Bank Foundation has supported the local farmer’s market, We did a generous $5,000 donation to them. Our Calumet Colluseum, they’re looking at replacing their sign. They are going to be getting a digital sign. And the Incredible Bank foundation has also contributed $10,000 towards that sign, that should be installed this fall.” – Jamie Thyrion, Market Manager, Incredible Bank

On Friday the bank has invited the community and banking members to their two local branch for a celebration of 150 years in the Copper Country.

“So on Friday, we’re inviting the community to join us. We’ll be celebrating with complementary cake, and coffee from 10am to 2pm. At both of our local branch locations, Houghton and Calumet. And we are looking forward to celebrating and showing our appreciation to the community.” – Jamie Thyrion, Market Manager, Incredible Bank

Incredible bank remains committed to the communities and residents of the Keweenaw Peninsula. Through the bank’s foundation, Incredible bank has helped support local non –profit organizations, local food producers and farmers markets, as well as becoming a main sponsor of the Copper Dog 150. Friday’s celebration of the past 150 years at their Houghton and Calumet branches will run from 10 am to 2 pm.

Incredible Bank Hoguhton Branch – 19795 W Sharon Ave, Houghton, MI 49931

Incredible bank Calumet Branch – 56500 US Hwy 41, Calumet Twp, MI 49913