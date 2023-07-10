Larry Nassar Stabbed, in Stable Condition

Larry Nassar has reportedly been stabbed by an inmate on Sunday, July 9 at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, according to the Associated Press (AP). Nassar is in stable condition, two sources told AP. No other inmates or staff were injured during Sunday’s attack, and Nassar will be transferred to a different prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Nassar, born in Farmington Hills, Mich., worked as a Michigan State doctor. He was praised by peers as a sports doctor for Team USA Gymnastics for over 20 years. However, that respect plummeted after accusations of sexual assault began coming to light.

In 2017, Nassar was convicted of child pornography and sexual assault. 500+ victims of his sexual assault, including hundreds of minors, were brave enough to come forward against the serial assaulter. Nassar received a combined maximum sentence of 350 years behind bars.

Nassar caused over $800M total in settlements to be distributed to victims. $500M of the $880M total was agreed to be paid by Michigan State funding, due to their alleged mishandling of victim information. The rest was agreed to be paid by USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Information from The Associated Press, The Federal Bureau of Prisons, and ESPN was contributed to this report.

By: Gabriel Pickup