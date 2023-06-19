Hancock Fire Responds to Structure Fire on Lincoln Avenue

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

The Hancock Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structure fire that occurred last night along Lincoln Drive. Sunday night, Hancock fire crews responded to a house fire at 915 Lincoln Drive, at approximately 6:30 pm. Hancock police responded to the scene, assisting with traffic control in the area, diverting traffic west along M-203, to Ethel Avenue. Crews were able to contain the fire to the single structure, and began clearing equipment around 9 pm. Hancock Police report that fire investigators plan to begin their investigation this afternoon. We hope to have more details as this story develops. Hancock Fire was assisted by Houghton Fire, Hancock Police, Michigan Tech Public Safety, and the Houghton County Sheriff.

Cover photo courtesy of community member, Vicki Chesney.

