Three Historic Copper Country Non-Profits Merge Under Singular Organization

Three Copper Country non profits with plenty of history between them will combine forces under the new name Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. Portage Health Foundation, Dial Help, and Copper Country Senior Meals leadership have worked together for many years, through work with grant programs and support for creating healthier communities. With the PHF’s recent acquisitions of Dial Help and Copper Country Senior Meals, the foundation has become a unique entity within any community. Now the three organizations plan to combine both operational programming services and funding support as a single foundation.

“Form the data I can tell, there’s probably only three percent of foundations in the country operate as an operational foundation. And essentially what that means, is they’re operating some of their own programs. So in the case, now that we’ve merged with the Meals on Wheels and Dial Help, that turns us into this sort of hybrid. Where we have continued our non-operating core purpose of being able to financially support and grant money within the community. But are also starting to blend that by running some of our own programming.” – Kevin Store, Executive Director, Copper Shores Community Health Foundation

Becoming a foundation that disperses funding, while also operating community-based programs, required the foundation to file specific paperwork with state and federal offices. That is because there is much more scrutiny for a foundation that both operates programs and grants project funds. By operating as an operational foundation, copper shores will continue its predecessor’s missions in making Baraga, Houghton. Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties healthy communities for people to live.

“Our mission and statement of purpose remains the same. The approaches we’re taking to achieve that mission. And to fulfill that mission in the community are changing.” – Kevin Store, Executive Director, Copper Shores Community Health Foundation

Over the coming months, and years the Copper Shores will continue the vital work of Dial Help in mental and victim services. And continue the work of Meals on Wheels to make sure the people of the community are feed and supporting projects.

“And then we’re going back right now, and evaluating some of the programs we are directly operating, and how do those tie into the outcomes we want to see. And how do we address those health risk-factors. So one of the thing that will come out of this, and that you’re going to see, is much more intentional investment. And more of a measurement in evaluating in how effective those investments are, both in terms of our own operation, as well as those with our grants.” – Kevin Store, Executive Director, Copper Shores Community Health Foundation

A key factor to the foundation’s grant program will include evaluating how effectively a project can impact the health of residents.

“You know, when we talk about healthy and safe communities, are the monies that we are granting out to, whether it be trail development. Or in some cases, can we correlate the proximity of children to playgrounds and tie that out to childhood obesity. So we’re doing much more of an analysis of health risk factors in our communities, as it ties out to our programs, as it ties out to our granting, and how do we measure effective change for long-term.” – Kevin Store, Executive Director, Copper Shores Community Health Foundation

You can learn more about the combined efforts of the portage health foundation, Copper Country Senior Meals and Dial Help, as the new organization Copper Shores Community Health Foundation on the foundation’s new website. The link can be found here.