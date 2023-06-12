Runners Prepare for the Thatcher Markham Memorial 5K Run

Ready, set, go. Just before the Bridgefest parade, hundreds of runners will line up for the Thatcher Markham 5K. The race is named in memory of Thatcher Markham, who was lost during the father’s fay flood of 2018. The first year a 5 k race was run during Bridgefest, was that same year, when it was still called the Bridgefest five thousand.

“It was called the Bridgefest 5000 its first year. And that happened to be the year of the Father’s Day Flood too. That was the first year we did the run and walk. And we were just over 100 runners and walkers that first year. The registration fee cover race and professional timing by Superior Timing.And everyone gets a t-shirt.And then the proceeds from the race will go the the Copper Country Junior hockey Association, which Thatcher was heavily involved during his life. And also the Pigs-N-Heat fund, which first responders organize to help fire and crime victims. So the proceeds will get split evenly between those two organizations.” – Ryan Towles, Race Director, Thatcher Markham Memorial Run

Money raised from the registration fees for the 5K will go toward the Copper Country Junior Hockey Association, and the Pigs-N-Heat Community Relief Fund. Each year, Towles added, the race has gotten larger. Starting with just over one hundred runners, to last year when the 5K included more than 250 participants.

“So it starts where the parade starts, in West Hancock near the Krist Oil Gas Station. In the west end of downtown Hancock. We run backwards,along US-41 through downtown Hancock, over the Bridge, through downtown Houghton. When we come out of downtown Houghton we’re going to proceed East on College Avenue, to Michigan Tech. Cut down behind the Michigan Tech campus, to the bike path.And bring the bike path back down to the new Houghton Pier. that’s between the Lakeshore Center and the Portage Lake Library. So we’re going to finish in that brand new space that the city of Houghton has built last year.” – Ryan Towles, Race Director, Thatcher Markham Memorial Run

You can run or walk in the Thatcher Markham 5K, and the race is not meant to be extremely competitive. But is an opportunity to enjoy the Keweenaw, get outdoors, and stay active. Those hoping to join the fun at the race, and the parade can register for the 5 k until Wednesday.

