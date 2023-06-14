Bethany Baptist Church of Dollar Bay Celebrating 100 Years in the Community

Bethany Baptist, like many churches in the Keweenaw Peninsula, was started by Finnish immigrants who worked in the mines and kept their faith close to their heart. Starting with a small congregation who first met at a nearby farmstead for their first services in the 1920’s. Since then the church has moved locations three times, but have carried with them the community they’ve built.

“Yeah, when that first group of believers got together, to become what we know today as Bethany Baptist Church it was a small grassroots community, kind of group of people. They literally met at an old farmhouse nearby, just outside of Dollar Bay. In the Stone Farm. They met there at that family’s farmhouse. My understanding, is that the first time they met in a churhc building in town was a building they rented just around the corner here on Granite Street. They met there for a few years. Renting it or just a few dollars a month. And then in the ’30s, I believe, that this building became Bethany Baptist Church. It was originally built as a Methodist – Episcopal church, and was left abandoned for a few years, before we were able to purchase it.” – Brian Knight, Pastor, Bethany Baptist Church Dollar Bay

That humble start in a farmhouse nearby, was thanks in large part to another baptist church in the upper peninsula, the Calvary Baptist Church of Neguanee. Whose pastor will join Bethany Baptist at their celebration. Alongside Bridge Fellowship Michigan representative Doug Crawford.

“It’ll be just a really throughout and neat history review of what took place here over the last 100 years. And really celebrating God’s faithfulness to this church, in spite of the struggles we have had. We also have two special speakers coming to the sessions each day. One of the speakers coming in is the current pastor of one of the churches that intentionally reached into this community, and that’s Calvary baptist Church of Negaunee. And that speaker is Randy Reed. Another speaker we will have come in is from the Bridge Fellowship, which is the demoniation we are a part of, is Doug Crawford. And one will speak at the morning session, and the other at the afternoon session on Saturday. And then again in the morning and afternoon on Sunday. ” – Brian Knight, Pastor, Bethany Baptist Church Dollar Bay

Bethany baptist church of dollar bay will begin their centennial celebration on Saturday morning at 10 am. Parents with young children can drop off kids for day care during the service starting at 9:15 am. Bethany baptist church of dollar bay welcomes the community to join them at the festivities this weekend if your are interested in learning more about the congregation history in the community and lunch.