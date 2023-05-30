From the Ground Festival Gets the Community Excited for Farmers Markets in the Copper Country

The Houghton pier was full of the community enjoying a beautiful start to the summer over the memorial day weekend. Locals and visitors showed up to get an early look at this year’s vendors planning to attend the area’s farmers markets this summer.

Fresh Produce, local crafts, and plenty of good times are ahead for the Copper Country. This past weekend the From the Ground collective hosted the first From the Ground Festival in anticipation of the this year’s farmers markets. From the ground’s board secretary Rachel Pressley, says that many of the vendors who joined them his weekend will return in mid June when the markets officially begin in the Keweenaw peninsula.

“Its has been so exciting to host everyone here. There’s such good energy, we are all excited for summer to be kicked off right here on the pier. And to support the farmers markets that are coming here starting on June 13th. From 3 to 6 every Tuesday through October. Calumet will be on Saturdays, from 10 to 2. Hancock will be on Thursday at the Quincy Green from 3 to 6 as well. You can expect farmers with good tasty fresh produce. Artists with amazing art and producers bringing in honey, maple syrup, bread and jam. Everything that’s good here in the Keweenaw is going to be at these markets.” – Rachel Pressley, From the Ground Farmers Market Collective Executive Board Secretary and Co-Founder

The collective will enter into their second year operating farmers markets in Houghton Hancock and Calumet. Each market even work with local food insecurity programs such as Husky FAN and Senior Project Fresh.

“It is super exciting to be walking into year two and supporting expanded food access programs at our markets. We have over eight programs at our markets. Including SNAP, and EBT, Double UP. We also have senior project fresh, WICK project fresh. We have two prescription for health programs, run by the UP Food is Medicine Crew, and Aspirus. And then we have two local programs, the Library Market Bucks. And Husky FAN, the Michigan Tech Food Access Network.” – Rachel Pressley, From the Ground Farmers Market Collective Executive Board Secretary and Co-Founder

The From the Ground Famrer’s market Collective will start in Houghton at the downtown pier on June 13th. Followed by hancock and Calumet’s markets. Find links to the From the Ground Farmers Market Collective’s website, here. There you can find more details on each market, and more information about food assistance program in the copper Country.