Bridgefest Vendor Registration Ends Tomorrow

Bridgefest is coming up fast in the towns of Houghton and Hancock. As are the deadline to register a parade float, as a volunteer and as a vendor. Local artists, farmers, business and non profits are invited and encouraged to join the fun times Bridgefest weekend at Kestner Park. But registration will end tomorrow for those looking to join vendors row.

Bridgefest does plenty to bring the community together. Between the water front ski show, helicopter rides, games and music in Kestner Park and more, it’ll be difficult to get to every event and area of the festival. One of the biggest draws for many visitors is vendors row. Which often stretches from Kestner park down the canal. While many vendors are local crafters, farmers and businesses. Some are local non profits and offers them space to engage with the community.

“Right it gets them the exposure, that they’re not necessarily getting on their own because they are a non-profit. And it’s a great opportunity for those organizations to come down and get involved with the community, so we can kick off summer the right way between the two communities. We have a lot planned starting June 15th. All the way through June 18th.” – Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Bridgefest Organizer

Vendors row will open Friday night during Bridgesfest, and will remain open most of Saturday that weekend. The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce says that so far they have had more than 40 local vendors register this year. And there is still time for others to join the fun. Organizers of the festival are also working closely with local governments to ensure safety around the festival, especially now that construction season has started in Michigan.

“We are working closely with the City of Houghton and the City of Hancock. To make sure that this event goes off with a bang. And everyone is safe and secure throughout the weekend. We will look at parking issues,and traffic flow. And how we can do crowd control with the construction going on in our communities as well.” – Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Bridgefest Organizer

Bridgefest will return to Houghton and Hancock June 15th to the 18th. Go online to check out all of fun and exciting plans for this year’s festival. As well as information to register as a vendor, volunteer, or a parade float. All vendor applications for bridgefest have to be submitted no later than 5pm June 1st.



Bridgefestfun.com

Bridgefest Vendor Application and Registration Information