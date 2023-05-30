Copper Ingot Post 4624 Honors Veterans with New Hubbell – Tamarack City Veteran Honor Roll

Yesterday’s memorial day services were quite special in the small town of Hubbell. Where the Hubbell VFW Copper Ingot Post 4624 re-dedicated the town’s veteran honor roll. The original display was lost years ago, and had over 200 names on record. With the help of many community organizations, fellow VFW and American Legion posts, Torch Lake and Hubbell Township, and countless other, the town has resurrected the honor roll. The Copper Ingot Post’s members, led by Charlie Matson and Carl Diero, spent countless hours over the past year researching veterans from the area, fundraising, and constructing the new honor roll.

“This memorial wall was the project of the Hubbell VFW, Spearheaded by Charlie Matson and Carl Diero. When Charlie and Carl approached me last fall to discuss this project, I brought it to the township board, who immediately agreed to support their efforts.Their efforts have revitalized those who have given their lives so that we may all live free. The results are nothing short of spectacular as you soon shall see. And provide a very fitting place of honor for those whose names appear here on it. ” – Brian Cadwell, Torch Lake Supervisor

Post 4624 could not have accomplished reconstructing the Hubbell Honor Roll without the help of many sponsors including Koppers Inc., Koski Signs, Copper Island Engraving, Champion Monument, Reed Construction, Moyle Concrete, and Superior Block. Researching to find each missing veteran was no easy task either, and were found by Elise Matson, Pamela Holly, and Kathy Anthony. The new honor roll on Hubbell displays well over 400 names today. The updated display includes veterans from more recent military operations such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

We hope you had a great memorial day, and spent some time to remember the men and women who have fought for the United States and home. The Hubbell VFW Copper Ingot Post 4624 regularly works within the community on various projects, and community events. Check out what your local VFW Post or American Legion Hall are up to, and consider volunteering with these incredible veterans.