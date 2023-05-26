Congratulations to the Collective Copper Country Class of 2023

The universities and colleges have concluded their graduation ceremonies. But there are still some special copper country residents yet to celebrate. The class of 2023 will graduate over the weekend, and begin to head off into their bright futures. 457 high school seniors from Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties will walk across the stage, be greeted by their teachers and school leadership, and receive their diplomas. So here’s to you the class of 2023, good luck in your future. If you want to find out more about the special students who make up the copper country’s collective graduating class, below.

Baraga High School

Class Size: 16

Class Advisor: Mr Johnson

Valedictorian: MaKayla Smith

Salutatorian: Logan DesRochers

May 26th, Baraga High School

Calumet High School

Class Size: 94 graduates (38 of our seniors will go on to participate in our CLK Early College Program which is a partnership with Gogebic Community College that allows our seniors to attend a 5th year of high school where they will take college courses with GCC to continue to work towards certifications and associate degrees. We have 1 student entering the Army. We have 25 students attending university next year. 27 will be entering the workforce. Three will be going to trade school.)

Valedictorian: Olivia Wickstrom

Salutatorian: Meliina Kesti

May 26, 2023 @ 7 PM, CLK Gymnasium

This year CLK will be honoring a classmate who passed away at the start of freshmen year with an honorary diploma.

Chassell High School:

Class Size: 13

Co Valedictorian: Shannon Torola & Trisha Pietila

May 30th, 7pm, Gymnasium

Dollar Bay High School

Class Size: 26

Valedictorian: Jasper Lee

Salutatorian: Amos Norland

Speaker: Mr. Patrick Carlson, Class of ’99, Owner of Patrick’s Plumbing and Heating

Saturday May 27th, Dollar Bay gymnasium

Hancock High School

Class Size: 59

Valedictorian: David Olsen

Salutatorian: Kysa Keranen

Saturday Senior Class of 2023 Parade on Quincy Street 9 am, Graduation Ceremony at 10am

Horizons Alternative High School

Class Size: 11

Class Quote: The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. – Michael Ahshuler

June 1st, Horizons Alternative High School

Houghton High School:

Class Size: 116

Valedictorians: Cyrus Hamlin, Meghan Hemmer, Thomas Knewtson, Jiani Tang, Christina You

Students have varying plans after school that include work, technical school, certificate program, community college, university, etc.

Graduates are invited to participate in a parent-run senior lock-in after the event.

May 26th, Houghton – Portage Township Schools Athletic Field

Jeffers High School:

Class Size: 44

Valedictorian: Ava Hammerstrom

Salutatorian: June Larson

Speaker: Greg Seppanen, Class of ’01, Senior Vice President & Dir. Of Trust & Wealth Management at Superior National Bank

May 26th, 6 pm, School Gymnasium

Lake Linden – Hubbell High School

Class Size: 22

Valedictorian: Walter Dennis

Salutatorian: Natalia Janczewska

Speaker: John Kajander, Class of ’82, US Army Reserve Colonel, Commercial Attorney in the Auto Industry

May 26th, 7pm, School Auditorium

L’Anse High School

Class Size: 56

Valedictorian: Mara Grentz

Salutatorian: Summer Rice

June 1st 7 pm, L’Anse High School