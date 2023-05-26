Congratulations to the Collective Copper Country Class of 2023
The universities and colleges have concluded their graduation ceremonies. But there are still some special copper country residents yet to celebrate. The class of 2023 will graduate over the weekend, and begin to head off into their bright futures. 457 high school seniors from Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties will walk across the stage, be greeted by their teachers and school leadership, and receive their diplomas. So here’s to you the class of 2023, good luck in your future. If you want to find out more about the special students who make up the copper country’s collective graduating class, below.
Baraga High School
Class Size: 16
Class Advisor: Mr Johnson
Valedictorian: MaKayla Smith
Salutatorian: Logan DesRochers
May 26th, Baraga High School
Calumet High School
Class Size: 94 graduates (38 of our seniors will go on to participate in our CLK Early College Program which is a partnership with Gogebic Community College that allows our seniors to attend a 5th year of high school where they will take college courses with GCC to continue to work towards certifications and associate degrees. We have 1 student entering the Army. We have 25 students attending university next year. 27 will be entering the workforce. Three will be going to trade school.)
Valedictorian: Olivia Wickstrom
Salutatorian: Meliina Kesti
May 26, 2023 @ 7 PM, CLK Gymnasium
This year CLK will be honoring a classmate who passed away at the start of freshmen year with an honorary diploma.
Chassell High School:
Class Size: 13
Co Valedictorian: Shannon Torola & Trisha Pietila
May 30th, 7pm, Gymnasium
Dollar Bay High School
Class Size: 26
Valedictorian: Jasper Lee
Salutatorian: Amos Norland
Speaker: Mr. Patrick Carlson, Class of ’99, Owner of Patrick’s Plumbing and Heating
Saturday May 27th, Dollar Bay gymnasium
Hancock High School
Class Size: 59
Valedictorian: David Olsen
Salutatorian: Kysa Keranen
Saturday Senior Class of 2023 Parade on Quincy Street 9 am, Graduation Ceremony at 10am
Horizons Alternative High School
Class Size: 11
Class Quote: The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. – Michael Ahshuler
June 1st, Horizons Alternative High School
Houghton High School:
Class Size: 116
Valedictorians: Cyrus Hamlin, Meghan Hemmer, Thomas Knewtson, Jiani Tang, Christina You
Students have varying plans after school that include work, technical school, certificate program, community college, university, etc.
Graduates are invited to participate in a parent-run senior lock-in after the event.
May 26th, Houghton – Portage Township Schools Athletic Field
Jeffers High School:
Class Size: 44
Valedictorian: Ava Hammerstrom
Salutatorian: June Larson
Speaker: Greg Seppanen, Class of ’01, Senior Vice President & Dir. Of Trust & Wealth Management at Superior National Bank
May 26th, 6 pm, School Gymnasium
Lake Linden – Hubbell High School
Class Size: 22
Valedictorian: Walter Dennis
Salutatorian: Natalia Janczewska
Speaker: John Kajander, Class of ’82, US Army Reserve Colonel, Commercial Attorney in the Auto Industry
May 26th, 7pm, School Auditorium
L’Anse High School
Class Size: 56
Valedictorian: Mara Grentz
Salutatorian: Summer Rice
June 1st 7 pm, L’Anse High School