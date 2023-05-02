Spring is for Laughs Presents Sohrab, Erica Nicole Clark, and John Hickcok at the Rozsa Center

The weather outside might be doing some funny things. But the inside of the Rozsa Center will be full of laughs this Friday. Frozen Squid Productions, who are big fans of comedy and the local scene in the Upper Peninsula, have invited three comedians to visit the area. Nikki and Josh Rheault, say that bringing in comedians who are familiar with the Midwest has made for some fantastic shows.

“It’s been very positive, I will say, we do get a lot of jokes and back and forth (from the comedians) about our weather. Especially with day like today’s snow,slush storm we have going on. But that’s even part of how we ended up with our name, Frozen Squid Productions, because we’re a couple of frozen squids. And a lot of the comedians we’re working with are from the Midwest. And when you’re from Chicago, being miserably clod is not unfamiliar. And our first comedians came up from the Detroit area. Part of having that familiarity with our audience, is picking comedians who know the region.” – Josh and Nikki Rheault, Owners, FSP Comedy

Frozen squid adds that the style of comedy is more adult oriented for each of the three comedians. Rising star, John Hickock will open the show. Former teacher, Erica Nicole Clark will follow. And to close out the show, Sohrab Forouzesh, will share funny moments growing up as a Persian kid in America.

“Sohrab is an amazing guy. We actually met him at a show in Chicago, where we ran into him, and he was bar tending. And he is hilarious He’s kind. Nikki’s been talking with him, because she handles all of our talent and does all of our direct work with them. And he’s just absolutely fantastic. He’s been wonderful to work with. And he’s super funny. It’s going to be a really great show. He’s got some great material on being a big guy, and putting on some pounds for winter. Which is something I think we can all relate too here. And then we has the unique experience of, coming to America from Iran with his family as a kid. And describes his own comedy as life growing up as a fat Persian kid in America.” Josh and Nikki Rheault, Owners, FSP Comedy

The rozsa center will have a Spring of Laughs on Friday with the frozen squid productions comedy show, starring Sohrab Forouzesh, Erica Nicole Clark and John Hickock. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show will start at 8 pm. General admission tickets are 35 dollars or 30 for students.

