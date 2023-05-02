Michigan Tech Researchers Collecting Tick Samples Throughout the Summer

Snow might be on the ground, but spring time is tick time across the Midwest. Ticks are very small bugs, that care commonly found while outdoors in the spring. And they can carry some nasty diseases, that are harmful to humans. Researchers at Michigan Tech University are hoping to encourage local residents to collect ticks they find out and about, for genomic sequence research. The goal of the project is to collect and identify the prevalence of tick borne illnesses within the copper country. There are two collection boxes set up on campus for easy tick drop off, at the Noblet Forestry Building, and the Great Lakes Research Center on MTU’s campus. Researchers will continue to collect samples from the public from now until September 30th.

Tick Sample Drop off locations:

U.J. Noblet Forestry Building– Main Entrance

Great Lakes Research Center, 100 Phoenix Dr – Building Lobby

How to remove and preserve ticks

1. Use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

2. Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with tweezers. If you cannot remove the mouth easily with tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal.

3. After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

4. Never crush a tick with your fingers. Dispose of a live tick by placing it in a sealed bag ziploc bag, multiple ticks from the same location source can be placed in the same bag. Or place the tick in ethanol/rubbing alcohol. Bring tick into drop off point within 8 hours or place tick in a sealed bag, in freezer until dropping off at Michigan Tech

5. Drop off points at MTU: U.J. Noblet Forestry Building– Main Entrance or Great Lakes Research Center, 100 Phoenix Dr – Building Lobby

6. Follow directions at the dropoff site to ensure the tick is properly preserved.

Collection begins May 1st and ends September 30th